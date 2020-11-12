New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): India's coronavirus count edged closer to the 90-lakh mark on Thursday with 47,905 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 86,83,917.

This is the fifth consecutive day where less than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in 24 hours.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total figure includes 4,89,294 active cases and 80,66,501 recoveries.

The death toll due to the virus currently stands at 1,28,121, with 550 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 situation in the national capital continued to worsen with over 104 deaths and 7,053 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Delhi now stands at 4,67,028, including 43,116 active cases, 4,16,580 recoveries and 7,332 deaths.

Kerala continued to record high numbers with 5,537 new cases on Thursday. The number of active cases in the state stands at 77,813. As many as 4,28,529 recoveries have been reported so far.

Maharashtra reported a slight improvement in the coronavirus front with 4,496 new cases, 7,809 recoveries and 122 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 17,36,329, including 84,627 active cases, 16,05,064 recoveries and 45,682 deaths.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 92.44 per cent.

As many as 3,856 new COVID-19 cases, 4,453 discharges, and 54 deaths were reported in West Bengal on Thursday. The total cases in the state rose to 4,20,840, including 3,81,149 discharges and 7,506 deaths. There are currently 32,185 active cases.

Karnataka reported 2,116 new coronavirus cases, 3,368 discharges and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 8,55,912 including 8,14,949 discharges and 11,474 deaths. Active cases stand at 29,470.

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 rose to 7,52,521 on Thursday, with 2,112 new cases, 2,347 discharges, and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 7,22,686 discharges and 11,440 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There are currently 18,395 active cases in the state.

As many as 2,176 new cases were reported in Rajasthan along with 13 deaths and 1,804 recoveries/discharges. Total cases in the state now stands at 2,19,327 including 2,032 deaths and 1,99,943 recoveries/discharges. Active cases stand at 17,352. (ANI)

