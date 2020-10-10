New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): India reported a spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With this new surge in the COVID-19 cases, the country's coronavirus count has reached 69,79,424 including 8,83,185 active cases, 59,88,823 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,07,416 deaths.

Also Read | India Records 73,272 Coronavirus Cases, 926 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Count Reaches 69,79,424.

At present, Maharashtra continues to be at the top of the country's COVID-19 tally with 2,36,947 active cases. While Karnataka recorded 11,8870 active cases, Kerala has 91,841 active cases.

As per the data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,64,018 samples tested for COVID-19 on Friday. Over 8.57 crores samples of COVID-19 have been tested so far in the country. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan Temple Priest Murder: Family Refuses to Perform Last Rites, Demands Compensation And Arrest of All Accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)