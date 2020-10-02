New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): India reported a total of 81,484 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 1,095 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday.

India also maintains its global position of being the country with the maximum number of recovered patients in the world.

The number of active cases on Friday was 9,42,217, of which 76.62 per cent were in 10 ten states and union territories, the MoHFW said.

"Of the 81,484 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, 78.07 per cent are concentrated in 10 states/UTs. Maharashtra contributed more than 16,000 cases, while Karnataka contributed around 10,000 cases. Kerala follows with more than 8,000 cases," it stated.

An MoHFW statement added that of the 1,095 deaths registered in the past 24 hours, 83.37 per cent are from 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra had 36 per cent of fatalities with 394 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 130 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 15,591 new COVID-19 cases, 424 deaths and 13,294 discharges today. The total cases in the state has risen to 14,16,513, including 37,480 deaths and 11,17,720 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,60,876, Public Health Department, Maharashtra said in a release.

Karnataka reported 8,793 new COVID-19 cases, 7,094 discharges and 125 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,20,630 including 4,99,506 discharges and 9,119 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,11,986, State Health Department said.

West Bengal recorded 3,310 new coronavirus cases, 2,944 recoveries and 53 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,63,634 including 2,31,699 recoveries, 5,070 deaths and 26,865 active cases, State Health Department said.

Delhi reported 2,920 new COVID-19 cases, 3,171 recoveries and 37 deaths today. The total cases in the state have risen to 2,85,672 including 2,53,784 recoveries and 5,438 deaths. Active cases stand at 26,450, Delhi Government said.

Uttarakhand reported 311 new coronavirus cases and 340 recoveries today, taking total cases to 49,559 with 40,176 recoveries and 636 deaths, State Health Department said.

A total of 1,071 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,16,213 including 14,935 active cases and 3,501 deaths, State Government said.

Manipur reported 286 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries and 1 death in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 11,397, including 8,992 recovered cases, 2,336 active cases and 69 deaths. The recovery rate is 78.89 per cent, the State Health Department said.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,090 new COVID-19 cases and 1,400 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 77,253, including 59,952 recoveries and 1,212 deaths. Active cases stand at 16,089, Government of Jammu and Kashmir said.

Chandigarh reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 12,212 including 1,881 active cases, 169 deaths and 10,162 cured cases, Chandigarh Health Department said.

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,555 new COVID-19 cases, 7,485 recoveries and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,06,790, including 6,43,993 recoveries, 56,897 active cases and 5,900 deaths, State Health Department said.

A total of 2,211 new COVID-19 cases, 2,060 recovered cases and 16 deaths were reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases has risen to 1,39,696 till date, including 20,942 active cases, 1,17,238 recovered cases and 1,516 deaths, State Health Department said.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 34 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 15,300 including 3,115 active cases, 11,966 recoveries and 194 deaths, State Health Department said.

Kerala recorded 9,258 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 77,482 active cases in the state and 1,35,144 people have recovered from the infection till date, the State Government said.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,67,17,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19, up to October 1. Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

