India News | India Reports 8,171 More COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours; Fatality Rate at 2.82 Pc

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): India reported 8,171 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the country's coronavirus count reached 1,98,706, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.

The country reported 204 more deaths caused by the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the deaths to 5,598. India's total corona count includes 97,581 active cases and 95,527 cured/discharged/migrated ones.

With the fatality rate of 2.82 per cent -- one of the lowest in the world and recovery pace of 48.07 per cent, India remains on a firmer footing in her fight against coronavirus.

"The fatality rate due to COVID-19 in our country is 2.82 per cent, one of the lowest in the world. Only 10 per cent of India's population accounts for 50 per cent of the country's COVID-19 linked deaths. 73 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in India are people with co-morbidities," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, at a press conference here on Tuesday.

"It is a wrong comparison to look at the total number of COVID-19 cases only and mention that India is seventh in terms of the number of cases. Our population should be considered too. 14 countries having a similar population as India have reported 22.5 times more cases and 55.2 times deaths," he added.

"The recovery rate of the nation is continuously improving. A total of 95,527 patients have been cured of COVID-19; 3,708 have recovered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is now 48.07 per cent, up from 11.42 per cent on April 15," he said.

Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of corona cases in the country. Its total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 70,013 on Tuesday. There are 37,543 active cases in the State, while 30,108 people have been cured or discharged while 2,362 patients have died so far.

In Tamil Nadu, the total number of positive cases has reached 23,495. The toll due to the coronavirus infection stands at 184 on Tuesday, according to MoHFW.

In Delhi, the total number of COVID-19 cases have been pegged at 20,834. There are 11,565 active cases in the national capital. 8,746 people have been cured or discharged while 523 people have died in the country's capital.

Gujarat has so far reported 17,200 cases of coronavirus, while there are 5,357 active cases in the State. 10,780 people have been cured or discharged while 1,063 people have died in the State.

Rajasthan reported 171 new cases of COVID-19 today, taking the total number of cases to 9,271. The toll stands at 201 after two deaths were reported, said the state's Health Department.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 8,283 cases of COVID-19, while there are 2,922 active cases in the State. 5,003 people have been cured or discharged, while 358 people died in the State.

Uttar Pradesh, in the last 24 hours, reported 348 new cases of COVID-19. There are 3,231 active cases in the State and 5,078 people have been cured or discharged. The toll stands at 223, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health.

Uttarakhand reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 today, taking the State's total to 958. Six people have died of the virus in the State so far.

Jharkhand reported 24 more cases of COVID-19 today, taking the total number of cases in the State to [?], said Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

The total number of COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands at 340 including 213 active cases, 122 recovered and five deaths, according to Himachal Pradesh's Health Department.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 3,200 and the toll is at 64, according to the State's COVID-19 Nodal Officer.

The total number of cases rose to 1,485 in Assam. The number of active cases stands at 1,194 said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Manipur has reported five new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 83 including 72 active cases, according to the state government.

Over one lakh samples are being tested every day to detect coronavirus infection, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday, adding that India is far from the peak of COVID-19.

"ICMR is focusing on to increase COVID-19 testing capacity. As of June 1, we have 681 laboratories that are approved for conducting COVID-19 tests -- 476 government and 205 private labs. Today, we are conducting 1.20 lakh tests every day," said Nivedita Gupta, ICMR scientist, at a press conference in New Delhi. (ANI)

