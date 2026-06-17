India News | India Restores 21.76 Million Hectares of Deforested Land, Nears 84 Per Cent of Bonn Challenge Target

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): India has restored 21.76 million hectares of degraded and deforested land between 2011 and 2020, achieving nearly 84 per cent of its Bonn Challenge target of restoring 26 million hectares by 2030, according to a report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Aming the states, Telangana has recorded the maximum area restored, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha as per IUCN's India's Second Progress Report on Bonn Challenge: 2011 - 2020.

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The Bonn Challenge is a global initiative launched in 2011 to restore degraded and deforested landscapes, targets bringing 350 million hectares under restoration by 2030. The Challenge has already surpassed the 150-million-hectare milestone for pledges in 2017.

The India's Second Progress Report on the Bonn Challenge (2011-2020) was released at an event to commemorate the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2026.

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Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav hailed India's approach at the event, which he said demonstrates that the convergence of policy commitment, scientific innovation and public participation can make environmental restoration an effective pathway towards sustainable development.

Announcing that India has already brought 21.76 million hectares of land under restoration efforts against its target of restoring 26 million hectares by 2030 under the Bonn Challenge, the Minister said the country has consistently advanced sustainable land management as a Party to UNCCD, according to a release from the Ministry of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Yadav noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced India's commitment to restore 26 million hectares of degraded and deforested land by 2030, one of the largest restoration commitments in the world.

"Restoration activities have generated around 1.22 billion person-days of employment," he said.

The Minister shared that more than 27 million hectares have been treated under the Watershed Development Component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and over 61.3 million geo-tagged natural resource management assets have been created. (ANI)

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