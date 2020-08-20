New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) India and South Korea on Thursday exchanged views on global developments and contemporary issues of mutual interest in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation.

The India-Republic of Korea Consultations on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation were held virtually, with the Indian delegation led by Indra Mani Pandey, Additional Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, and the South Korean delegation headed by Il Park, Director-General, Non-Proliferation and Nuclear Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"During the consultations, the two sides exchanged views on global developments and contemporary issues of mutual interest in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation," the MEA said in a statement.

Both the sides agreed to take forward their fruitful discussions and to hold the next round of consultations on a mutually convenient date, it said.

