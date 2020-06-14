India News | India Sees a Record Spike of 11,458 COVID-19 Cases as Total Count Crosses 3.8 Lakh, Toll Rises to 8,884

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the total number of cases crossing 3.8 lakh and 386 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993 including 1,45,779 active cases.

The Union Health Ministry said 7,135 COVID-19 patients have been cured during the last 24 hours and the number of cured/discharged persons stands at 1,54,329. The death toll has gone up to 8,884. The recovery rate is 49.95 per cent.

Maharashtra reported 3,427 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. With 113 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 3,830. The total number of cases in Maharashtra includes 49,628 active cases and 47,796 recovered/cured patients.

With 1,989 COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu, the count reached 42,687 on Saturday. The total number of cases in the state includes 18,878 active cases, 23,409 discharged patients and 397 deaths.

The Health Ministry said that there are 36,824 confirmed cases in Delhi including 22,212 active cases, 13,398 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,214 deaths.

Assam reported 25 new coronavirus cases pushing the total count to 3,718. According to data, the total COVID-19 cases include 1,584 recoveries, eight deaths and 2,123 active cases.

Punjab has reported 2,986 cases of COVID-19 including 2,282 recovered cases and 63 deaths. A total of 17,725 people are in quarantine.

Karnataka reported 308 more COVID-19 cases and three deaths today. The total number of cases in the state is now 6,824, including 3,092 active cases, 3,648 discharged patients and 84 deaths (three due to non-COVID causes).

Himachal Pradesh reported 493 COVID-19 cases. Of these 177 are active cases, 299 have recovered and six persons have died.

Kerala reported 85 fresh cases of COVID-19 today, taking the total number of active cases to 1,342.

Union Health Ministry on Saturday added loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (ageusia) in the list of symptoms of COVID-19.

The Ministry in its report titled 'Clinical Management Protocol: COVID-19' has said that COVID-19 patients reporting to various treatment facilities have reported signs and symptoms including fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, expectoration, myalgia, rhinorrhea, sore throat, diarrhoea. (ANI)

