New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health Ministry. The fatality rate dropped below 2.5 per cent.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

9,518 new COVID-19 positive cases, 258 deaths and 3906 patients were discharged in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases in the State rose to 3,10,455 including 1,69,569 discharged and 11,854 deaths.

Tamil Nadu saw its highest single-day in fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the number of active cases in the State to beyond 50,000. A record 4,979 new COVID-19 positive cases and 78 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu with the total number of cases rise to 1,70,693 including 50,294 active cases and 2,481 deaths.

1211 new COVID-19 positive cases, 1860 recovered/discharged/migrated & 31 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases now rises to 1,22,793 including 1,03,134 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,628 deaths, Government of Delhi said.

Karnataka recorded 4,120 new COVID-19 cases today, of which 2,156 cases were from Bengaluru. The total number of cases rise 63772 including 39370 active cases. Death toll rises to 1331 after 91 deaths were reported today, the State Health Department said.

Madhya Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike of 837 new COVID-19 cases with 15 new deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the State tally to 22,600 including 15,311 recoveries and 721 deaths.

In the last late 24 hours, 20 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Manipur. The total number of cases rose to 1911 including 676 active cases and 1235 recovered cases.

In the last 24 hours, 5041 new COVID-19 positive cases and 56 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of cases rise to 49650 including 26118 active cases, 22890 discharges and 642 deaths, State COVID-19 Nodal Officer said.

Kerala registered 821 new cases of Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day count so far. Of the cases detected today, 629 are cases of infection through contact and the source of infection of 43 cases is unknown, said Health Minister KK Shailaja.

The number of COVID-19 cases rises to 5,399 in Jharkhand, according to the bulletin released by the state health department.

109 COVID-19 positive cases and 92 discharged in Puducherry today. The total number of positive cases in the union territory rises to 1999 including 1154 discharged and 28 deaths, said Government of Puducherry.

1412 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 26,379, the State Health Department said.

2,250 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Total active cases now stand at 18,256. A total of 19,845 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The death toll is at 1,146, Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.

239 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 4515 including 1311 active cases, the State Control Room for COVID-19 said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1483 including 420 active cases, 1037 recoveries and 9 deaths, State Health Department said.

310 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total of cases to 10,100. The number of active cases stands at 3311. Death toll rises to 254 after 8 deaths were reported today, Punjab government said.

With 26 new COVID-19 positive cases, total cases rise to 717 in Chandigarh. The number of active cases is now at 217 and 488 patients have been cured to date, Chandigarh Health Department said.

Meanwhile, as per the information provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,34,33,742 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 18, of these 3,61,024 samples were tested yesterday. (ANI)

