New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) India on Thursday sent relief materials to the earthquake-hit people of Afghanistan.

The aid was sent a day after India said it is committed to provide assistance and support to Afghanistan in its "hour of need" after the war-torn country was hit by a powerful earthquake that killed around 1,000 people.

"First consignment of India's earthquake relief assistance for the people of Afghanistan reaches Kabul. Being handed over by the Indian team there. Further consignment follows," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Afghanistan's Bakhtar News Agency reported that more than 1,000 people were killed and over 1500 others injured in the earthquake on Wednesday that majorly hit the eastern Paktika province.

Hundreds of people were killed and wounded in the earthquake that struck early Wednesday morning in southeastern Afghanistan, according to a statement by Afghanistan's Ministry of State for Disaster Management.

