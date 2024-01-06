Kampala (Uganda), January 6 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh thanked Uganda for hosting the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), and called upon the delegates from other countries to attend the 28th conference in India in the year 2026.

India is set to host the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in 2026.

India had hosted the CSPOC conference in the years 1971, 1985 and 2010.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh participated in a range of discussions at the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) at Kampala, Uganda.

These discussions included subjects such as 'Environment, Climate Change and Role of Parliament', 'Diverse and Inclusive Parliaments', and 'Health and Well-being Support in Parliaments' which were held across two days i.e. on January 4 and 5, 2024.

During the discussion on Environment and Climate Change, Harivansh underlined various initiatives undertaken by the government as well as the Parliament. Parliament had debated and discussed them in detail.

He further added that "Indian Parliament has always been proactive in creating the enabling legal framework and institutions to deal with impacts of climate change". This has amply been reflected in the rising number of questions pertaining to climate shifts over the past two decades.

In another discussion on diverse and inclusive Parliaments, Harivansh said that an inclusive Parliament must reflect the diversity of the people and also focus on the diverse needs of different groups including those of the youth and women.

He also highlighted the landmark passing of the Women's Reservation Bill that provides one-third reservation of seats to women in Parliament and State Assemblies. The passing of this bill is a testimony to the inclusiveness of the Indian Parliament.

He also underlined the role of Parliamentary Committees, gender budgeting and other such initiatives to ensure our policies are more gender sensitive. (ANI)

