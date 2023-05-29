New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) India and Singapore on Monday agreed to create opportunities for lifelong learning, building a future-ready workforce, and making knowledge and skill development a key pillar of strategic partnership, according to the Ministry of Education.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is on a three-day visit to Singapore to strengthen existing ties and to explore the possibility of widening the scope of bilateral engagement in education and skill development.

Pradhan met various key ministers of the Singapore Government and visited Spectra Secondary School on Monday.

"Pradhan had a constructive meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Singapore, Lawrence Wong on strengthening the existing cooperation between India and Singapore with a focus on deepening engagements in skill development," the ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting, it was agreed to work together, aiming to create opportunities for lifelong learning, building a future-ready workforce, and making knowledge and skill development a key pillar of strategic partnership," it added.

Later in the day, Pradhan visited Spectra Secondary School and interacted with the students as well as teachers to know more about the teaching-learning environment and pedagogy, among others.

"Pradhan had an insightful discussion with Singapore's Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. The ministers had fruitful conversations on strengthening our skill development and vocational training linkages through all mechanisms for creating a seamless architecture for skilling and lifelong learning.

"Building on the outcomes of the G20 Future of Work workshop in Bhubaneswar, they also discussed ways in which India can leverage the expertise and knowledge of Singapore for addressing common challenges and transforming the Indian skills ecosystem," the ministry said.

It also said the education minister had the opportunity to have a greater overview of the best practices and models being followed in Singapore for the training of the workforce.

"Both the ministers agreed to advance mutual priorities in skilling, create new opportunities for lifelong learning and collaborate together for the benefit of our countries as well as other emerging economies," the ministry added.

