New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) India ranked as the sixth-most severely-affected country by extreme weather events in the 1993-2022 period, recording 80,000 fatalities and economic losses of around USD 180 billion, according to a new report.

Globally, the report by Germany-based NGO Germanwatch said more than 9,400 extreme weather events led to over 7,65,000 (7.65 lakh) deaths and direct losses of nearly USD 4.2 trillion (inflation-adjusted).

India experienced more than 400 extreme weather events in the three decades, causing losses of nearly "USD 180 billion and at least 80,000 fatalities", the report said.

The countries most affected by extreme weather during this period were Dominica, China, and Honduras, followed by Myanmar, Italy, India, Greece, Spain, Vanuatu, and the Philippines.

Laura Schaefer, the report's co-author, said countries in the Global South were disproportionately affected by extreme weather.

"If the data from these countries were as comprehensive as the data from many Global North countries, an even greater degree of economic and human effects might become visible," she said.

Earlier this year, the World Economic Forum ranked extreme weather events amplified by climate change as the second most considerable global risk after armed conflict and war.

