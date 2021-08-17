New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan following the vandalisation of a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore, saying Islamabad has completely failed in its duty to prevent such attacks which are creating a "climate of fear" among the minority communities.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said incidents of violence against minority communities, including attacks on their places of worship, their cultural heritage, as well as their private property, are increasing at an "alarming rate" in Pakistan.

"We have seen disturbing reports in the media about the vandalisation of the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore today. This is the third such incident wherein the statue has been vandalised, since it was unveiled in 2019," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries regarding the vandalisation of the statue.

"Such attacks on the cultural heritage of minority communities in Pakistan highlight the growing intolerance and lack of respect for minority communities in Pakistani society," he said.

The MEA spokesperson also referred to an attack on a place of worship of minority community a few days ago in Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan.

"It was only 12 days ago that a mob attacked and desecrated a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan," he said.

"The Pakistani state has completely failed in its duty to prevent such attacks," Bagchi said, adding "This is creating a climate of fear for the minority communities to practice their faith."

He also asked Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities.

"We call upon the government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities," he said.

