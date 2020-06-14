Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | India Takes Up with Nepal Killing of Indian Near Sitamarhi in Bihar

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 10:56 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) India has taken up with Nepal the killing of an Indian by Nepalese border guards on Friday in a border area near Sitamarhi district of Bihar, official sources said.

The Nepalese guards opened fire on a crowd killing the 22-year-old Indian man and injuring two others following an altercation, according to Indian officials.

The sources said India has taken up the matter with the Nepalese side.

The incident came in the midst of a raging border row between the two countries after the Nepalese government came out with a map depicting areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as Nepalese territories.

India has been maintaining that the areas along its border with Nepal in Uttarakhand sector belong to it.

The House of Representatives or lower house of the Nepalese parliament on Saturday unanimously passed a Constitution amendment bill providing for legal backing to its new map.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

