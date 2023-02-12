Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 12 (ANI): Highlighting the country's growth trajectory, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said India has become the world's fifth largest economy because of the people and not the government.

Addressing students at an event in Coimbatore on Saturday, Governor Ravi said, "If today India is the 5th largest economy in the world, it is not because of government. It is because of our people. Before 2030 we will be the third-largest economy. In 2047, we will be the largest economy in the world. We have no doubt about it. Even the world has no doubt about it."

He said the country is marching ahead as the fastest-growing economy while the entire world is reeling under recession.

Highlighting the country's growing digital ecosystem, Governor Ravi said the Digital India movement has given a fillip to entrepreneurship and startup culture.

He further emphasized sustainable development by leveraging green technology and sustainable practices. (ANI)

