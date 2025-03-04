New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): India is striving to become a global leader in green hydrogen production and utilization, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

As per a release from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Union Minister Joshi was speaking at the flagging-off ceremony of India's first fleet of hydrogen-powered truck trials in New Delhi.

He highlighted the transformative vision behind the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) and the country's strides towards energy independence.

The union minister emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has positioned itself at the forefront of the global green energy transition. https://x.com/JoshiPralhad/status/1896844209505935633

With an allocation of Rs 19,744 crore, the National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to establish India as a key player in hydrogen production, storage, and application across various sectors. He noted that India has already made remarkable progress, awarding 4,12,000 TPA of Green Hydrogen production and approving 3 GW of electrolyser manufacturing capacity per annum. Additionally, seven pilot projects have been launched across transportation, shipping, steel, and storage, alongside the publication of 88 standards to ensure safety and scalability.

Looking ahead, the minister outlined India's ambitious 2030 targets, including producing 5 million metric tons (MMT) of Green Hydrogen annually, installing 60-100 GW of electrolyser capacity, and adding 125 GW of renewable energy dedicated to hydrogen production. These initiatives are expected to help reduce 50 million metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, save Rs1 lakh crore in imports, and attract investments worth Rs8 lakh crore.

Joshi described the launch of hydrogen-powered truck trials as a radical shift in India's mobility sector, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and enhancing energy security. He noted that India is the third-largest oil consumer and fourth-largest crude oil importer, and hydrogen technology will play a key role in reducing this reliance. The first batch of three hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks will operate on the Faridabad-Delhi NCR and Ahmedabad-Surat-Vadodara routes. To support this transition, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is establishing hydrogen refueling stations in Faridabad, Vadodara, Pune, and Balasore.

The Minister also lauded the contributions of Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, whose leadership in promoting hydrogen-powered mobility has driven innovation in the sector.

Union Minister Shri Joshi also called upon all stakeholders to support the green energy revolution and emphasized that hydrogen will play a crucial role in shaping India's future energy, and urged industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to collaborate in making this vision a reality, the release added. (ANI)

