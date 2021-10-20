New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) India and the UK held discussions on key issues of mutual interest pertaining to UN reforms, counterterrorism, peacekeeping and climate action, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

The discussions under the second India-UK Multilateral Dialogue were held on Monday in London.

Also Read | Facebook Reportedly Planning To Rebrand the Company With a New Name.

The Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN Political), Ministry of External Affairs, while the UK side was led by Harriet Mathews, Deputy Political Director for UN, UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The UK side congratulated India on its successful presidency of the UN Security Council in August 2021, the MEA said.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Retired IAF Officer Injected Poison by Brother-in-Law, Dies.

Discussions covered issues of mutual interest pertaining to UN reforms, counterterrorism, peacekeeping and climate action, it said.

Both sides also exchanged views on the Commonwealth Strategic Plan and priorities.

The delegations agreed to continue to work closely to further deepen their cooperation on multilateral issues, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)