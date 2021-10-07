New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The recent developments in Afghanistan, the need to counter cross-border terrorism and ensure peace and stability in that country including through implementation of a UN Security Council resolution figured prominently in US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman's talks with her Indian interlocutors.

The Ministry of External Affairs said this a day after Sherman held extensive talks with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday.

It said there was an exchange of views on the importance of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and reaffirmation of commitment to implement the positive and constructive initiatives of the Quad as announced during a summit of its leaders in Washington last month.

"The situation in South Asia, including recent developments in Afghanistan, the need to counter cross-border terrorism, and ensure peace and stability including through implementation of UNSC Resolution 2593 received priority in these discussions," the MEA said.

In a statement at the end of Sherman's three-day visit to India, it said both sides will continue to maintain regular dialogue and consultations on issues related to the region.

The UNSC resolution, adopted on August 30 under India's presidency of the global body, talked about the need for upholding human rights in Afghanistan, demanded that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism and that a negotiated political settlement should be found out to the crisis.

The MEA said Sherman and Shringla reviewed ongoing collaboration under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and reiterated their commitment to take forward the forward-looking agenda set by the leaders of the two countries.

Separately at a media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, referring to Sherman's talks with Shringla, said there was a need to ensure that terrorism does not emanate from Afghan soil.

"We highlighted our perspective on role pf Pakistan and what are our concerns regarding that," Bagchi said, describing Sherman's visit as "very very useful and productive".

He said issues relating to security in Afghanistan was a major focus area in the talks.

When asked whether China figured in the talks, Bagchi said it did and added that "China is an important player, an important country" and both countries shared their perspectives.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman appreciated India's global outreach and assistance during the Covid pandemic. Both sides focused on containing the Covid-19 pandemic including through the Quad vaccine partnership to make vaccines available to the Indo-Pacific region; building resilient supply chains; and easing international travel," the MEA said.

It said cooperation in contemporary issues such as climate and clean energy, and emerging technologies were also discussed.

"Several bilateral dialogue mechanisms are slated to meet in the near future to review and identify measures to further deepen bilateral collaboration in trade and investment, defence, security and counter-terrorism, and strengthen people-to-people linkages," the MEA said.

"As leading democracies, both countries also seek to build on their shared values and enhance the momentum of engagement on regional and global issues of common interest," it said.

On Thursday, Sherman visited Mumbai where she had business interactions and visited the Western Naval Command.

In the Western Naval Command, she met Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief.

"The visit which followed the Prime Minister's recent visit to USA, provided an excellent opportunity for both sides to follow-up on the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with President Joseph R Biden and also the Quad Leaders' Summit," the MEA said.PTI MPB

