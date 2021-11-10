New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): With an aim for co-production and co-development of defence equipment under the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), India and the US agreed on a revised Statement of Intent (SOI) to strengthen dialogue on defence technology cooperation by "pursuing detailed planning and making measurable progress" on several specific DTTI projects, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the 11th Defence Technology and Trade Initiative Group meeting held on Tuesday, India and the US signed the 'First Project agreement for Air-launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle', enhancement of niche technologies, reported by the Ministry of Defence.

The aim of the group was to bring sustained leadership focus to the bilateral defence trade relationship and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of defence equipment, the statement noted. Four Joint Working Groups focused on land, naval, air and aircraft carrier technologies had been established under DTTI to promote mutually agreed projects. "The groups reported to the co-chairs on ongoing activities and collaborative opportunities, including a number of near-term projects targeted for completion on priority," the Ministry said.

This was agreed at 11th DTTI group meeting between India and the U.S. held virtually on Tuesday. It was co-chaired by Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar from the Indian side and Gregory Kausner, performing the duties of Under Secretary of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment from U.S. Department of Defence.

The meetings are normally held twice a year, alternating between India and the U.S. However, this DTTI meeting was held via video teleconferencing consecutively for a second time on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Defence Ministry statement said.

Pertinently, a major accomplishment has been achieved since September 2020 i.e., DTTI's last meet. The first Project Agreement for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle under the Joint Working Group Air Systems was signed which is a success for DTTI. The DTTI co-chairs agreed on an amended Statement of Intent (SOI) strengthening defence technology ties, cooperation in the planning of future measures and projects.

According to the official statement by the Ministry of Defence, India, the four Joint Working Groups reported to the co-chairs at the DTTI virtual meet. The groups elaborated and briefed the chair parties about the current activities and collaborative opportunities. They also mentioned the upcoming or near-term priority projects which are required to be completed.

To further encourage US and Indian industries to develop niche technologies under the DTTI Group, the Defence Industry Collaboration Forum (DICF) Virtual Expo was conducted on November 08, 2021.

The DICF was convened by Joint Secretary (Defence Industries Promotion) Anurag Bajpai and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Industrial Policy and Jesse Salazar. This forum offers an opportunity for Indian and US industries to be directly involved in DTTI and facilitates dialogue between government and industry on issues that impact industrial collaboration.

DTTI virtual meet is held twice a year and is hosted alternatively by India and the United States. (ANI)

