Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 15 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with US President Donald Trump underlines the strengthening ties between India and the United States.

The West Bengal Governor also noted that Trump and PM Modi's 'bonhomie' reflects India's stature in the global framework and that the country will be a determining voice in future deliberations and decisions.

Speaking to ANI, Governor Bose said, "From dependence through independence, the nations of the world have come to interdependence. When the PM met US President Donald Trump, we saw the bonhomie that was there, which shows India's stature in the global framework."

He further said, "India will be a determining voice in future deliberations and decisions that will influence the course of history. It was a significant meeting, certainly beneficial to India as a whole."

During Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit, India and the US reinforced their partnership through various initiatives, including 'Mission 500,' a decade-long framework for major defence collaboration, and agreements pertaining to energy trade and civil nuclear cooperation.

The two leaders also introduced a new initiative, 'US.-India COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century,' aimed at driving transformative progress across key areas of cooperation.

Addressing recent events in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Governor Bose commented on the protests by BJP MLAs concerning the omission of the RG Kar rape and murder incident from his address. He clarified that the governor's speech represents the government's policy statement, as determined by the council of ministers, and not his personal views.

"The Constitution grants certain discretionary powers to the governor, which can be exercised within its parameters. However, the governor's address is formulated by the council of ministers and typically outlines the government's actions. While the governor can offer suggestions regarding the speech's content, the opposition has the right to voice objections during its presentation, which they exercised. I paused my speech to listen to them," he explained.

Regarding the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, Governor Bose elucidated his constitutional responsibilities. Despite the bill's unanimous passage in the Legislative Assembly, he chose to reserve it for the President of India's consideration.

"Upon receiving the bill after its passage in the Assembly, the governor has three options: assent to the bill, return it for reconsideration with valid suggestions, or reserve it for the President's consideration. I opted for the third option, and thus, it was sent to the President. The final decision now rests with the President," he stated.

The Aparajita Bill aims to enhance protections for women and children by introducing stringent penalties for offences such as rape and sexual harassment, including provisions for capital punishment. It also seeks to expedite investigations and trials to address procedural delays in the justice system. citeturn0search1

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs recently met with President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to expedite the bill's approval, which has been pending since its submission by Governor Bose on September 6. citeturn0search14

Governor Bose's remarks underscore the dynamic interplay between state and central authorities in legislative processes and highlight India's evolving role in global diplomacy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)