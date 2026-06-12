India News | India Witnessing Historic Transformation Under Strong Leadership: Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur Hails PM Modi's 12- Year Tenure

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and former state CM Jai Ram Thakur, on Friday, said that the completion of 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure marked a historic milestone in independent India and reflected the trust reposed by the people in a strong and decisive leadership.

Addressing the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp 12 Years of Modi Government: Years of Trust, Development and Public Welfare" programme in Shimla, Thakur said Modi had become the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister of India and had led the country through a period of unprecedented transformation.

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"The completion of 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure is a matter of pride for every Indian. His achievements are being discussed not only across the country but around the world. India has received a strong and decisive leadership after a very long time, and the results are visible in every sphere of national life," Thakur said.

Recalling the early days of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Thakur said many party workers once wondered whether they would ever see a BJP government at the Centre or a BJP leader becoming Prime Minister.

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"Many of our senior leaders devoted their entire lives to the movement and could not witness this moment. Today, BJP workers take pride in seeing one of their own leading the nation and transforming India on the global stage," he said.

The former chief minister said the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had given BJP workers confidence and satisfaction, but after that period, many wondered whether such a moment would return.

According to Thakur, the Narendra Modi era has been marked by decisive governance and the fulfilment of long-standing national aspirations.

"There were many issues that remained unresolved for decades despite endless discussions. Under Prime Minister Modi, the nation witnessed historic decisions becoming reality," he said.

Citing key achievements of the Modi government, Thakur referred to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the abrogation of Article 370, India's rise from the 11th-largest to the fourth-largest economy in the world, and a stronger national security posture.

"Our generation is fortunate to witness these historic developments. We saw the foundation stone being laid at the birthplace of Lord Ram and the construction of the grand Ram Temple. We witnessed Parliament abolishing Article 370. These are milestones that many generations only dreamt of seeing," he said.

Thakur said India's growing stature on the global stage was a direct result of strong leadership and clear vision.

"When the country received a strong leader in Narendra Modi, India moved rapidly forward. The nation's economy, global standing and confidence have all grown significantly over the last decade," he said.

Welcoming Union Minister and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Thakur praised his contribution to Himachal Pradesh and the BJP organisation.

He also congratulated BJP workers and state leaders for the party's performance in recent Panchayati Raj elections, claiming that BJP-supported candidates had secured victories across a majority of local bodies.

"Nearly 70 per cent of elected Panchayat representatives in the state are supporters of the BJP. Party workers worked tirelessly at the grassroots level and ensured victory wherever BJP-backed candidates contested," he said.

Thakur said the election results reflected growing public confidence in the BJP and expressed optimism about the party's prospects in the state in the coming years.

He thanked party leaders, office-bearers and workers for organising the programme and called upon them to continue working towards the vision of a developed India by 2047.

"We are fortunate to be living in a period when India is progressing towards becoming a developed nation. Every citizen and every party worker has a role to play in realising that vision," Thakur added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)