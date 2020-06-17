India News | India Won't Be Bullied by Chinese Misadventure: Ashwani Kumar

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to convene all-party meeting over the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Also Read | Haryana Reports 500 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 8,832: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

"The aggressor should know that while we remain committed to peace and a negotiated settlement of outstanding boundary disputes with our neighbours. India will not be bullied by the Chinese misadventure of military aggression," Kumar told ANI.

The former law minister stated that the "Chinese aggression in Ladakh, resulting in the death of brave Indian soldiers, is clearly a hostile act and a brazen affront to Indian sensitivities".

Also Read | Thane: Fire Erupts at Saket Slum Area, Operation Underway to Extinguish Blaze.

In a strong message to China after the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier today that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off on June 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)