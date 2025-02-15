India News | India, World Need Compassionate, Responsible Leaders: J-K CM Omar Abdullah at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Convocation

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday reminded graduating students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University about the "rapidly evolving world" which is marked by rapid development of artificial intelligence, climate change and intense global competition.

Addressing the 10th Convocation Ceremony of the university, the chief minister said that India and the world need ethical, compassionate and responsible leaders.

Also Read | Legendary Bengali Singer Pratul Mukhopadhyay Dies at 82 Due to Age-Related Ailments.

"You are privileged to be a part of an institution named after Mata Vaishno Devi, the embodiment of power wisdom and emotions," Omar Abdullah said at the ceremony.

"Success is not just about achieving milestones it is also about how you overcome challenges, stay rooted in your principles and uplift others along the way," he added.

Also Read | Mainpuri Shocker: Teen Abducted, Raped and Sold Multiple Times Reunited With Family After Ajmer Man Posts Wedding Pictures on Social Media.

He pointed out that a degree is not just a piece of paper but a key to making a difference.

"You are entering a world of artificial intelligence, climate change, start-ups and global competition. Your degree is not just a piece of paper. It is key to making a difference," he said.

"For the entrepreneurs among you, build solutions that create impact. For the scientists, innovate for a better tomorrow. For the artists and writers, inspire the world with better creativity. For the leaders and managers, lead with creativity and vision. But amidst all this, do not forget the most important lessons. Success is not just about personal achievements, but about contributing to society," he added.

The chief minister said that failures are not the opposite of success but part of success.

"India and the world need ethical compassionate and responsible leaders. The journey ahead is not always easy. Failures are not the opposite of success. It is part of success," he said.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar presided over the Convocation Ceremony and awarded the meritorious students of the institute.

Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar planted saplings in memory of their late mothers, Kesari Devi and Bhagwati Devi at the premises of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also attended the convocation ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)