New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Ground events at 100 locations, a Tiranga concert, participation of nearly 20 lakh children and procurement of 25 lakh flags are among the initiatives planned by the Delhi government to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country's independence.

Under the government's Har Haath Tiranga campaign, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Limited (DTTDC) will engage its empanelled agency to execute the event and 25 lakh flags will be procured.

Also Read | “I’m Not Worried but I’m Concerned That They’re Moving as Much as They Are. But I Don’t … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Sources said in accordance with the directions of the Ministry of Culture, the flags will be procured from self help groups, and other manufacturers and suppliers on the basis of the rates communicated by the ministry.

Out of the 25 lakh flags that will be procured as part of the campaign, 20 lakh flags will be distributed to students of Delhi government schools and private schools in the national capital, while 2 lakh flags will be distributed to people of Delhi at around 100 locations where events will be held on August 14. Three lakh flags will given to employees of Delhi government and local bodies to observe the Har Haath Tiranga campaign.

Also Read | ‘Odisha Experiencing Achhe Din, State Has Large Number of Representatives at National Level’, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week called upon the people to hold the tricolour (tiranga) and sing the national anthem at their homes to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

“Let us all get together on August 14 at 5 pm and sing the national anthem by holding a tiranga in our hands and deshbhakti (patriotism) in our hearts,” he said.

"The government will also organise around 100 programmes wherein 130 crore Indians will pledge together to make India number one country of the world," the chief minister had said.

A mega Tiranga concert will be held on August 14 apart from ground events at 100 locations on the same day to mark the Independence day eve in the city. The events are expected to see the participation of 20 lakh school children, sources added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)