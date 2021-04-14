Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday foiled a Pakistan-sponsored narcotics smuggling attempt along the Line of Control in Karnah forests and recovered 10 kg of narcotics, estimated to be approximately Rs 50 crore.

According to an official statement, this is the second consecutive busting of Pakistan-sponsored 'Narco Terror Model' in the past week. A 10 kg heroin consignment was recovered from the same general area a week ago in a joint operation, however, this time the smugglers were spotted carrying the narcotics along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army and the BSF's strong anti-filtration posture denied the smugglers accompanied by Pakistan-based terrorists the opportunity to cross the fence and forced them to abandon their consignment and flee. Local sources have affirmed high likelihood of arrests of certain kingpins in upcoming days, read the statement.

According to the Army, this attempt by Pakistan to support smugglers with armed terrorists has exposed the nexus. Pakistan handlers controlling the nexus get money in lieu of the narcotics supplied which is in turn used to fund terror organisations operating in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The modus operandi of these operations involves pushing the handlers and smugglers across the borders with an aim to exchange the drugs in lieu of money to support the militant organizations.

Parents and civil society in the past have been urged to play their role in strengthening their fight to combat the menace for the larger benefit of society. Pakistan's nefarious designs have not only affected the youth of Jammu and Kashmir but also those in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who are actively involved in narcotics consumption and smuggling, said the Army. (ANI)

