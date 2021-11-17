Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): Indian Army in association with Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), a Jaipur-based NGO, conducted Artificial Limb Fitment camps in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The camp was aimed to enable and empower specially-abled Kashmiri citizens including children under the theme called, "Saksham Hum, Saksham Kashmir, Saksham Bharat".

A total of 348 wheelchairs, 91 crutches, 480 hearing aids, 93 artificial legs, and 13 artificial hands have been distributed in Kashmir Division.

Speaking to ANI, Satish Mehta, Chairman, Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) said the organisation has been set up in 1975 and since it has been succeeded in providing twenty lakh services.

"All the services are free of cost. No one pays anything. The organisation is solely dependent on charity, donation, and in the faith of God," Mehta said.

"With this limb, one can do all the activities as a common man does. Our objective is to completely serve people who don't have limbs, he said.

Speaking further, Mehta said, "six camps have been organised this year with the help of the Indian army. They are deeply committed to serving people."

Captain Subhankar Sharma, Doctor, 20 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) said, the programme aims to help those people who are in great need.

"We are providing them with all the facilities like a limb, wheelchairs, crutches, hearing aids, and other facilities," he said.

"We have witnessed people are not only coming from Srinagar but from other places as well. They are here with their hope to get what they need and we are proving them with our full possibility," Sharma said. (ANI)

