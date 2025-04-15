Kohima (Nagaland) [India], April 15 (ANI): In a significant step towards ensuring operational readiness, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army successfully carried out a high-intensity field exercise in the forward areas in Arunachal Pradesh, demonstrating the seamless integration of new-generation equipment (NGEs) and New Generation Weapons (NGWs), a release from the Ministry of Defence said.

Conducted under the overarching theme of the 'Year of Technology Absorption and Year of Transformation', the exercise was designed to validate operational capabilities in rugged, mountainous terrain, typical of the region's challenging topography.

Also Read | JKCET Exam 2025: Answer Key of Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test Exam Released at jkbopee.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

The drill was conducted in rugged and mountainous terrain to operate effectively in challenging conditions. The primary focus was on Enhanced Mobility, Real-time Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), and Advanced Communication systems.

These elements are crucial to developing a swift, silent, and smart tactical force capable of responding decisively in technology-driven battlefields.

Also Read | New Minimum Wages in Delhi: BJP Government Announces Increase in Minimum Wages of Workers, INR 18,456 for Unskilled, INR 22,411 for Skilled Workers.

By employing state-of-the-art platforms and modern combat systems, the exercise emphasised faster decision-making, seamless information sharing, and synchronised battlefield awareness.

These capabilities significantly enhanced the troops' operational agility, reaffirming the Indian Army's commitment to technological advancement and battlefield innovation.

This successful exercise serves as a strong testament to the Army's readiness to meet the dynamic challenges of modern warfare.

According to the release, the Indian Army continues to drive transformation through innovation, with a clear emphasis on enhancing jointness, adaptability, and combat effectiveness.

Earlier, on April 12, the Fourth Edition of Bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Amphibious Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025 between India and the United States culminated with a Distinguished Visitors' (DV) Day at Kakinada on April 11.

The DV Day was attended by the Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA), US Consular General, Commander US Navy Strike Group Five and Dy GOC 54 Infantry Division, along with other senior dignitaries.

The operations reflected the enhanced degree of combined combat drills, jointmanship and interoperability achieved between the Armed Forces of India and the United States of America, the release said.

America, the release said. Conducted from April 1 to 11, the exercise provided invaluable training in HADR operations and familiarised participants with each other's capabilities, techniques, and procedures.

Notably, Ex Tiger Triumph was first held in 2019, with the primary aim of strengthening operational synergies, facilitated by logistics exchange under the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) and towards integrating emerging technologies between the two militaries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)