India News | Indian Army Contingent Set to Depart for Multilateral Military Exercise Khaan Quest

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Indian Army contingent is set to depart today to participate in the multilateral joint military exercise - Exercise KHAAN QUEST. The Exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 20 June to 03 July 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Exercise will bring together military forces from across the world to collaborate and enhance interoperability in peace support operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The previous edition of the exercise was conducted from 14-28 June 2025 in Mongolia.

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The exercise first started as a bilateral event between the USA and the Mongolian Defence Forces in the year 2003. Subsequently, from the year 2006 onwards, the exercise graduated to a Multilateral Peacekeeping Exercise with the current one being the 23rd iteration. The participation by an Indian contingent reflects India's steadfast commitment to global peace and strategic partnership with Mongolia.

The Indian Army contingent comprising 40 personnel is being represented by troops from a Battalion of the JAT REGIMENT along with personnel from other Arms and Services.

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Exercise KHAAN QUEST aims to prepare contingents of participating Defence Forces for peacekeeping missions while operating in a multilateral environment. The exercise will focus on the conduct of joint planning and tactical drills such as the establishment of static and mobile checkpoints, cordon and search operations, patrolling, evacuation of civilians from a hostile area, counter-improvised explosive device drills, combat first aid and casualty evacuation.

Exercise KHAAN QUEST will enable the participating countries to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for the conduct of joint operations. The exercise will facilitate operational readiness, bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of the participating countries. (ANI)

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