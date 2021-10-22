Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered two boxes suspected to be loaded with improvised explosive device (IED) during a search operation in the Bhata Durian forest of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, said the Indian Army sources on Friday.

The boxes were destroyed on the site, said the sources.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

