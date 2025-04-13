New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Indian Army recently brought down a Pakistan Army drone using the indigenously designed and developed 'Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System' while it was trying to carry out surveillance along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region.

According to defence sources, the drone -- of Chinese origin -- was brought down by Army Air Defence units deployed in the 16 Corps area, located south of the Pir Panjal ranges in the Jammu region.

The incident occurred when the hostile drone was detected operating close to Indian territory along the LoC, they said.

Sources said that the drone was brought down using the indigenously designed and developed 'Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System,' which is capable of jamming, spoofing, and bringing down enemy drones across a variety of ranges and scenarios.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the system has been deployed in significant numbers along India's borders, they said. They added that it is also equipped with a 2-kilowatt laser beam that can strike down enemy drones from an effective range of 800 to 1,000 metres.

The DRDO-developed system is actively used by the India Army and the other security forces for counter drone operations. (ANI)

