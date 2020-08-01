Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 1 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in the Balakot sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, police said.

More details of the incident are awaited.

On Wednesday, an Army porter was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla by firing mortars and other weapons, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army. (ANI)

