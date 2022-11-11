Walong (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Battle of Walong to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Army while defending the Indian territory against the Chinese aggression of 1962, Dao Division of Spear Corps has organised a Mela (fair) at Walong Circle of Arunachal Pradesh.

The mela was organised on Wednesday, the aim of which was to familiarise the public with the Indian Army and to encourage a sense of belongingness and togetherness.

Also Read | Jasmeet Kaur Bains Becomes First Indian-Origin Sikh Woman To Be Elected to California Assembly.

According to an official release, the mela conducted at Walong encompassed a variety of scintillating sports and games events.

"The profuse response of the local residents during the Mela is a tribute to the sacrifices made by our Bravehearts to ensure peace in the region and also ensure its territorial integrity during the war with China. Food Stalls with sumptuous dishes featuring delicacies of various states of India was an added attraction of the mela," the release said.

Also Read | Goa to Lift Ban on Cattle Transportation for Slaughtering.

The Mela also highlighted the commendable contribution of the public to the security forces in maintaining peace and harmony in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)