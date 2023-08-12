Nafra (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Indian Army organised a grand cultural extravaganza in the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations at Nafra. The mega event organized by a formation of Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps on 11 August at the picturesque town Nafra in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the rich tapestry of India's diverse heritage under the theme of 'Unity in Diversity'.

"The event was organized to commemorate 76 glorious years of progressive India and its rich history, diverse population, magnificent cultures and great achievements as an outreach program for our citizens residing in this remote locality of the Land of Rising Sun," Indian Army said in a statement.

Maj Gen Neeraj Shukla presided over the occasion as the Chief Guest. Civil dignitaries from the district administration including Akriti Sagar, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Bomdila, LW Bapu, APLS, Addl Deputy Commissioner, Nafra, Sudhanshu Dhama, IPS, SP Bomdila and other esteemed members from the local administration attended the Independence Day celebration.

"The theme of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' was celebrated with a spectacular cultural show which was preceded by paying tribute to our Immortal Heroes," an army official said.

The mega event mesmerized the massive gathering through the scintillating Bhangra and Gatka (Sikh Martial Arts) performed by the gallant Khalsas. "The martial tunes through bagpipes, drums and immaculate marching by military bands reverberated the air with the patriotism and valour of the Indian Army and the supreme sacrifices of our freedom fighters," the official added.

The people of Nafra also joined hands and performed the graceful 'Sajolang Tribal Dance' performed by the Miji community. Indian Army also set up a number of stalls for the welfare of the local populace like medical camp and an eye care initiative and exhibition by Zeiss India group of renowned ophthalmologists.

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh through district administration also were part of the event through the 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar' initiative. A mini marathon organised early morning saw overwhelming participation by not only the youth but also the elderly and women.

Such events highlight the commitment of the Indian Army in service to the Nation through its support of various programs such as Vibrant Village, Border Tourism and Development etc, in addition to protecting our Borders and maintaining territorial integrity, Army official added.

The function saw a massive turnout of people from all walks of life including enthusiastic youth, the elderly, ladies and Ex-Servicemen. (ANI)

