Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 14 (ANI): Indian army in collaboration with several Youth clubs of Baramulla district organized the National Youth day convention at Dak Bungalow Chijhama area of Baramulla district of North Kashmir on Wednesday.

A large number of youths both boys and girls participated in this event. The participants consisted of individuals from youth clubs, NCC, schools, colleges and youth activists.

The aim of the programme was to spread awareness amongst youth about societal, national and contemporary issues in line with the theme of the year i,e. 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'.

The convention kick-started with a 'Pledge by Youth' for the betterment of the society of Kashmir, recognizing the youth icons who are tirelessly and relentlessly working for the society.

The convention included eminent speakers from Baramulla, Kupwara and Handwara districts speaking on contemporary topics like stopping drug menace, ways to improve madrassa, Darul Uloom and government schools, how community and police work together for the betterment of society.

At the culmination of each topic, a question and answer round were conducted. A total of 120 youth attended the programme actively participating during discussion and question and answer rounds. Zeeshan Ahmad, Deputy Director Tourism Kashmir was invited by Army as a special invitee so that he can deliver his speech and also share his experiences with the local youths.

National Youth Day is observed every year to honour the ideals and thoughts of Swami Vivekananda since 1985 and to showcase how the engagement by the young generation in informal social mechanisms has the potential to enhance the positive changes in the region as well as the society.

"We want to give a message to the youth through this convention. Young people from Sopore, Handwara, Rafiabad, Qaziabad have come here to participate in the convention. We are giving a message to youth about how they can develop their country and state," said Tasleema Akhter, a participant.

"We still remember Swami Vivekananda. He did most of his work when he was young. He was always of the opinion that youth is the backbone of the nation. And only youth can take the nation forward. Now the responsibility of the nation is in the hands of the youth. Though this day, we want to give a message to the youth that how much it is important to be positive and constructive so that we can take society on a constructive and positive path. This is the time when you can build yourself. If this time is gone, then there is nothing left to do except regret," said Deputy Director Tourism Kashmir and special invitee Zeeshan Ahmad.

"This is the first time the National Youth Day was organized. It was conducted by the Indian army. it was very informative. We would like to have such an event organized. My message for the youth is to not go towards drugs addiction," said Ruksana Jan, a participant.

"The programme was very good. The main topic which was discussed was drug de-addiction. The youth of Rafiabad is very motivated and happy with this programme. We want such programmes should be conducted in future as well," said Kamran Lateef, a participant.

"This programme was organised to honour the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. It was a very informative session. Students actively participated in the programme. There were numerous speakers. Students asked their questions and doubts from the speakers. I think the drugs menace need to stop. We need to do counselling of the people who are addicted," said Arif Mir, a participant. (ANI)

