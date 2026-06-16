India News | Indian Army Personnel, NCC Cadets Join Yoga Camp in Rishikesh Ahead of Yoga Day

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 16 (ANI): Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, a special yoga camp was organised for Indian Army personnel at Neem Beach in Tapovan Aamkhala on the sacred banks of the River Ganga in Rishikesh.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of yoga guru and Ayurvedic physician Dr Amrit Raj of Arogyadham Retreat (Maa Yoga Ashram).

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Officers and jawans from the Raiwala Military Station, popularly known as the 6 Mountain Brigade, participated in the camp along with NCC cadets.

The participants performed yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation during the session organised in Yog Nagri, Rishikesh.

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Dr Amrit Raj encouraged the incorporation of yoga and Ayurveda into daily lives and highlighted the importance of following an Ayurvedic lifestyle. Information related to Ayurveda wellness was also shared with the participants during the camp.

Speaking on the spiritual aspect of yoga, Dr Amrit Raj said our address is "Who am I?" and added that the answer lies in recognising oneself as a divine, happy, peaceful and joyful soul.

The camp was organised as part of the activities being held ahead of the International Day of Yoga, which will be observed on June 21.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan participated in a Yoga Protocol Training Programme organised at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha premises ahead of the 12th International Yoga Day on June 21.

The programme was held as part of preparations for the annual global observance of International Yoga Day. The event began with a candle-lighting ceremony, followed by the national anthem and the official state song of Haryana.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said the world had welcomed India's proposal for International Yoga Day with open arms when Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue at the United Nations in 2014. He said 170 countries had supported the proposal.

The Chief Minister said the global acceptance of Yoga was not merely support for a proposal but also a tribute to India's cultural strength and heritage. (ANI)

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