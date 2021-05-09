Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the Valley, the Indian Army has set up a 20-bedded High Dependency Unit (HDU) Hospital for COVID-19 patients in Baramulla here.

The hospital will be running in collaboration with the civil administration of the Baramulla district.

"To help the people in Kashmir valley, a 20 bedded hospital has been established in the Baramulla district. The people in Kashmir will get good medical facilities here," Dr Paul M Varghese, Colonel Medical team told ANI.

Varghese said that there are five beds for the severe COVID cases and the remaining 15 are assigned for mild to moderate COVID infection.

"The hospitals have oxygen concentrator facility for patients with severe and moderate infection," Municipal Councilor of Baramulla Abid Salaam said.

The administrator of COVID-19 in Baramulla district Zeeshan Khan said that the Indian Army has converted a school into a COVID hospital.

Indian Army has also launched several health awareness programs in the Baramulla district to create awareness on COVID-19.

According to official data, there are 46,535 active cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)