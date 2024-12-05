New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Indian Army held its annual Idea and Innovation Competition -- Inno-Yoddha 2024-25 -- at the Manekshaw Centre here.

The event presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi celebrated in-house innovations aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, logistics, and training capabilities.

According to an army official, 75 innovations, selected through rigorous evaluation from unit to Command Headquarters levels, were fielded this year.

Among them, 22 outstanding innovations were showcased and felicitated during the event, which will now proceed towards production under the Army Design Bureau's guidance, aligning with the Indian Army's commitment to fostering an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the official said.

General Dwivedi lauded the creativity and innovation of the participating soldiers, stating that "recent conflicts have shown that innovation is not just a word, it is a mindset. It is the spark that drives progress and shapes the future".

He also emphasised the dedication and critical thinking of the innovators whose contributions are shaping the army's capabilities.

Over the past four years, Inno-Yoddha has resulted in significant achievements, including the filing of 26 Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) and the successful completion of 21 innovations, the official said.

Notable among these are technology transfers of three innovations to private industries, including the Exploder by FC Tech and Agniastra by Red Kite Digital Tech, which were launched in 2024, he added.

The event underscores the Indian Army's resolve to bridge operational capability gaps while nurturing a culture of innovation within its ranks.

