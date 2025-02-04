Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 4 (ANI): In a momentous event, Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army and IIT Guwahati signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for research, design and fabrication of Epoxy bamboo-based composites as replacement of traditional building materials used in the construction of bunkers in high altitude areas.

According to the release issued, the project will culminate in the construction of multiple defence works in high-altitude terrain for field trials, where they will be subjected to small arms fire and endure an entire weather cycle.

Also Read | Thane Road Accident: 3 Injured As Car Hits Auto-Rickshaw Near Patlipada Bridge on Ghodbunder Road.

The fabricated panels will provide the same level of protection, albeit with reduced weight, which will decrease the time and effort required for ferrying supplies, ultimately enhancing force preservation.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Major Gen Rohin Bawa, YSM, GOC, Red Horns Division and Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati. This initiative marks a significant milestone in strengthening the Indian Army's capabilities which are aligned with the vision of the Chief of the Army Staff "Decade of Transformation", as stated in the release.

Also Read | US Deports Indian Migrants: Donald Trump Administration Deporting Migrants to India via Military Aircraft, Says Report.

The Guwahati Public Relations Officer also mentioned the importance of boosting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in their post on X, saying "In a milestone step, #IndianArmy Gajraj Corps & @IITGuwahati signed an MoU for research on epoxy bamboo-based composites to replace traditional materials in high-altitude bunkers. This innovative move aligns with the vision of "Decade of Transformation & #AtmanirbharBharat!"

https://x.com/prodefgau/status/1886612948124082206

The signing of the MoU marks a significant step towards innovation and collaboration, setting new standards for cooperation between government R&D institutions and military educational bodies to drive technological progress.

The partnership between Gajraj Corps and IIT Guwahati is beyond an agreement and represents a shared commitment to exploring new technological frontiers and addressing modern battlefield challenges.

At the ceremony, the General Officer highlighted the Indian Army's efforts to integrate niche technologies, emphasizing the importance of the MoU in developing deployable solutions for the operational area. He highlighted the collaborative role of academia, industry, researchers, and start-ups in fostering a whole-of-nation approach and expressed confidence that this partnership will contribute to ground-breaking achievements and support the nation's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)