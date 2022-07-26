Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) An Indian army soldier was arrested in a case of espionage, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused soldier Shantimoy Rana (24) was posted in Rajasthan and was honey-trapped by two women. He shared classified information related to his regiment and videos of army exercise with them through social media, DG Intelligence Umesh Mishra said.

"He was on the radar of the intelligence branch of the state police for some time and was detained on July 25 for questioning. He was in touch with a Pakistani agent, a woman who introduced herself as Gurnur Kaur alias Ankita. Another woman named Nisha was also in touch with him," Mishra said.

He said that one woman (Ankita) had told him that she was posted in Military Engineering Service in Uttar Pradesh while the other (Nisha) told him that she was from Military Nursing Service.

"The women honey trapped him and sought information from him. The soldier shared classified information related to his regiment and videos related to army exercise. He also received money in lieu of it," he said.

Rana has been posted in the Indian Army since March 2018.

