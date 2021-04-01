New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Indian Army will participate in multinational military exercise namely 'Shantir Ogroshena 2021' (Front Runner of the Peace) in Bangladesh.

The nine days exercise will start on April 4 to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangladesh Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and mark glorious 50 years of liberation, according to the Defence Ministry.

"Indian Army contingent comprising of 30 personnel including Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and jawans of a Battalion from the Dogra Regiment will participate in the exercise along with the contingent of Royal Bhutan Army, Sri Lankan Army and Bangladesh Army," the Ministry said.

The theme of the exercise is "Robust Peace Keeping Operations".

Military observers from the USA, UK, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore will also be in attendance throughout the exercise. (ANI)

