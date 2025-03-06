Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], March 6 (ANI): The Indian Army's Ace of Spades Division conducted a skill development training program for local youth in the Rajouri district under Operation Sadbhavana, aimed at empowering unemployed individuals through technical expertise.

They conduct training and hand out certificates and toolkits to 30 local youth participants at the felicitation ceremony of the Recovery Vehicle cadre in the Rajouri district, under Operation Sadbhavana. One aspect of Operation Sadbhavna is to empower unemployed youths in Jammu and Kashmir through skill development programs that provide training in essential technical skills like heavy machinery repair, vehicle recovery, welding and carpentry.

Operation Sadbhavna was launched in 1998 in J&K as a military outreach initiative that included infrastructure development, medical care, women and youth empowerment, educational tours and sports tournaments.

The Indian Army reaffirmed its commitment to empowering youth through skill development initiatives under Operation Sadbhavana, with Brigadier Atul Chaudhary highlighting efforts to foster self-reliance among trainees.

"What you have been taught in the last 10 days has been an effort from the Army to take you one more step forward towards self-reliance. Now, your ability, hard work, and long-term planning will determine how far you can take this knowledge. After this, we will try to help you get further courses or employment in some companies...," said Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the police, along with the Army, CAPF, RPF, and Fire and emergency services in Kulgam, conducted a mock drill exercise at Wanpoh Railway Station, Anantnag, to evaluate emergency response mechanisms and readiness in handling critical situations.

The mock drill was held to prepare field forces to respond promptly to any untoward incident, especially of a terror nature, with a quick and safe response and to assess the security response time, coordination, and effectiveness.

The exercise also aimed to identify areas for improvement and streamline the response mechanism. A team of specialist officers from Kulgam Police, CAPF, RPF, Fire, and emergency services participated in the exercise.(ANI)

