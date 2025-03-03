Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, responsible for defending Sikkim and the strategically vital Siliguri Corridor, successfully conducted a month-long live-firing exercise featuring T-90 tanks, a PRO (Defence) said in a statement.

The exercise aimed to enhance combat preparedness and validate armoured warfare strategies in varied operational scenarios. The PRO said it focused on strengthening high-altitude warfare capabilities and integrating advanced technologies for modern battlefield challenges.

The T-90 tank is one of the most modern main battle tanks in the Indian Army's arsenal. It is equipped with advanced fire control systems, superior mobility, and enhanced protection. A key feature of the T-90 is its ability to fire anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) with pinpoint accuracy, allowing it to engage enemy armour at extended ranges.

Additionally, the tank is highly effective in night operations, thanks to its thermal imaging sights and advanced sensors, ensuring round-the-clock combat capability in all weather conditions.

The key focus areas of the exercise include Firing advanced ammunition and guided missiles to validate precision strike capabilities, integrating drones for real-time surveillance and target acquisition, and conducting man-machine teaming drills to enhance crew coordination and battle readiness. The exercise also emphasizes high-altitude operational preparedness, reinforcing the Army's combat readiness.

Promotion of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) by incorporating indigenously developed defense technologies, including locally manufactured ammunition and surveillance systems.

Speaking on the successful completion of the exercise, a senior Army official stated: "This exercise was designed to test and refine our armored warfare capabilities in challenging terrains. The integration of T-90 tanks with aerial assets and advanced surveillance technology has significantly enhanced our combat preparedness. Our troops have demonstrated exceptional proficiency, ensuring that the Indian Army remains ready to respond effectively to any operational contingency. Furthermore, this exercise reinforces our commitment to 'Aatmanirbharta' by increasingly incorporating indigenous defense systems, strengthening our self-reliance in military preparedness."

This exercise is similar to Exercise Devil Strike, which focuses on airborne and special forces operations to enhance rapid deployment and precision-strike capabilities in challenging environments. The back-to-back execution of these high-intensity drills underscores the Indian Army's integrated approach to modern warfare, ensuring seamless coordination between armoured, airborne, and special forces in diverse combat situations.

The Trishakti Corps' recent operational training efforts reflect the Indian Army's proactive approach to modernisation and regional security. These exercises reaffirm the Army's multi-domain warfare capabilities, leveraging cutting-edge technology, indigenous innovations, and evolving tactical doctrines to meet emerging security challenges, the PRO added. (ANI)

