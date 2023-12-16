New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said on Friday that the Indian bureaucracy is the most impactful transactional mechanism on a global horizon to realise the aspirations of the people.

Speaking at the presentation programme of the first copy of the book 'Roses without Thorns' authored by the Attorney General of India, R Venkataramani, the Vice President said, "The office always takes note of the steel frame, the Indian bureaucracy...They are the most impactful transactional mechanism on a global horizon to realise the aspirations of the people. Right now, they are doing in the best of situations."

Dhankar said that in the bureaucracy, one gets the full latitude to unleash their energy and exploit their talent and potential.

"Credit goes to the visionary leadership and our bureaucracy, where you get full latitude to unleash your energy, exploit your talent and potential, and realise your dreams and aspirations," the Vice President said on Friday.

Dhankar said that the country, which was suffering from corruption, has now sanitised itself.

"The country that was suffering corruption as a being, now the power corridors have been sanitised and corruption has been neutralised," he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narednra Modi's leadership, Dhankar said, "The growth story of this country, which the world is recognising today, is well founded on our epochal achievements, in the spirit of executive, legislation and judiciary, primarily because of the visionary Prime Minister who is always in action mode and thinks big, executes big and fast, which is facilitated by this executive." (ANI)

