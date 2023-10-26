Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard nabbed five men and held their fishing boat on charges of smuggling sea cucumbers in waters near Dhanushkodi. The ICG seized 45 kg of sea cucumbers from them.

On spotting the ICG Air Cushion Vessel (ACV), the crew of the fishing trawler dumped the sea cucumbers in waters near Dhanushkodi coast on October 25. But they were rounded up and the contraband was recovered from the sea.

The fishing trawler and the crew were brought to Mandapam and handed over to the forest department for further legal formalities, said the Coast Guard.

According to an official statement, "In an anti-poaching operation, Indian Coast Guard Air Cushion Vessel (ACV) apprehended an Indian fishing trawler along with 5 members of the crew, carrying 45 kg of illegal sea cucumber in waters near Dhanushkodi on 25 October 2023."

On seeing the Coast Guard interception team, the suspects dumped the contraband into the sea, which was subsequently recovered successfully by the Coast Guard. The fishing trawler along with all five crew have been apprehended and brought to Mandapam, it said.

The same was handed over to the Forest Department for further legal formalities. This is the second such operation in the last 3 days by the Indian Coast Guard at Mandapam, which has led to the seizure of about 375 Kg of Sea Cucumber and 626 Kg of raw turmeric, it added.

Indian Coast Guard remains steadfast in its resolve to ensure safe, secure and clean seas in our area of responsibility.

Sea cucumbers are an endangered species and are protected under 'Schedule I' of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. (ANI)

