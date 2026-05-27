India News | Indian Coast Guard Conducts Anti-smuggling Operation off Mundra Coast in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on wednesday seized approximately 115 kg of Cocaine during a joint intelligence-based anti-smuggling operation conducted in coordination with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Gujarat from May 25-26, off the Mundra coast in Gujarat.

The estimated international market value of the seized narcotics is approximately Rs 1150 crore as per open-source assessments.

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Acting on specific and actionable intelligence shared by ATS Gujarat, ICG Interceptor Boats, with ATS personnel embarked onboard, undertook an extensive search operation in the Mundra anchorage area.

During the operation, suspicious activity was observed onboard a container vessel. Demonstrating swift operational response and seamless inter-agency coordination, the team immediately proceeded to the location and recovered five bags from the sea.

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Upon examination, the bags were found to contain packets of white powdery substance, which tested positive for Cocaine. A total of 115 packets, weighing approximately one kilogram each, with an overall contraband weight of around 115 kg, were seized during the operation. Subsequently, the vessel has been brought to the port for further investigation.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this was the 15th successful anti-narcotics operation jointly undertaken by ICG & ATS in the last five years, reaffirming their unwavering commitment towards strengthening maritime security and achieving the national vision of a "Nasha Mukt Bharat".

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chennai Zonal Unit secured the conviction of six accused persons involved in an international Ganja and Hashish Oil trafficking network, officials said on May 13.

According to a press release, on November 21, 2022, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted the fishing boat "Kanmani" approximately 45 nautical miles south of Mandapam. Before interception, the crew threw 8 gunny bags overboard, which the ICG subsequently recovered from the water.

NCB Chennai officials took over the case at ICGS Mandapam. The inventory included 99 packets of Ganja, one bottle of Hashish Oil, GPS devices, and mobile phones. A total of 290.490 kilograms of Ganja and 1 kilogram of Hashish Oil were seized by the officers of NCB, Chennai Zonal Unit, the release said.

Four Indian nationals who were on the boat, namely, K Iniyas Ahemed, Seyed Noorul Ammen, Kannan K and Velu A, all residents of Ramanathapuram, were arrested by NCB officers with the contraband. During the investigation, it was revealed that the boat belonged to P Ramu, who had knowingly provided his boat for smuggling the above four persons.

Further investigation revealed that the master mind of this network was Mohamed Basith, who had arranged to send the narcotic drugs to Sri Lanka through the sea route, with the assistance of his associates. Mohamed Basith was also arrested in June 2023.

Upon completion of the investigation, the detailed complaint was filed before the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Court, Pudukottai. During the course of the trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses and relied upon more than 100 pieces of prosecution evidence, including the Call Detail Record (CDR) analysis, to corroborate the activities of the arrested persons. (ANI)

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