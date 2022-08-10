Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 10 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday started its two-day seminar cum workshop on marine pollution response in No. 4 Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) with an aim of increasing knowledge and cohesiveness among government and non-government organizations such as port authorities, oil companies, fisheries, and other agencies on the subject.

As per a press release from the Indian Coast Guard, the rationale of the seminar is to build and launch coordinated efforts for protecting the shores during any unforeseen situation of oil spillage at sea or within port limits.

The seminar was inaugurated by DIG N Ravi, Commander Coast Guard Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe).

The first day of the seminar includes presentations on relevant topics by representatives of ICG, BPCL, KITCO, CIFT, KSPCB and INCOIS.

The second day of the seminar will begin with a presentation by CSIR-NIO Kochi followed by a tabletop exercise.

With its prowess, proficiency, and professionalism, the Indian Coast Guard is establishing an indelible mark on national and international forums, said a press release.

Being entrusted with the duty of nodal agency for co-coordinating pollution response inside Indian Maritime Zones. (ANI)

