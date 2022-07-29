Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI) Director General of Indian Coast Guard V S Pathania reviewed the operational preparedness of the Eastern Sea Board here on Friday.

Ships and aircraft of the Coast Guard Eastern Sea Board displayed various charter of duties including firefighting, boarding operations, search and rescue besides pollution response demo.

The recently inducted state-of-the-art Dhruv ALH MK-III helicopters displayed search and rescue operations by using rescue basket.

The event concluded with a spectacular steam past by participating ships followed by fly-past executed by aircraft of the region, according to a release here.

As the fourth largest coast guard in the world, ICG has played a significant role in securing the country's coast and enforcing regulations within the maritime zone of India.

Proactive efforts and coordination with all stakeholders has ensured safeguarding of all mariners at sea in line with ICG motto: Vayamrakshamah – We Protect.

