Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 9 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard alongwith the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Chennai, seized a gold consignment of 17.74 Kg worth approximately Rs 10.5 crore from Mandapam seashore in Tamil Nadu while the consignment was being smuggled from Sri Lanka by sea route.

According to an official statement on Thursday, based on intelligence input from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai, Indian Coast Guard Station Mandapam deployed a joint team onboard Interceptor Boat (IB) C-432 on February 7.

"The team maintained surveillance in the Gulf of Mannar for two days for any suspicious activity. On the night of February 8, the IB boarded a suspicious boat which was trying to escape at high speed to evade interception. On rummaging the boat, the suspected contraband was not found and it was suspected that same was thrown overboard during interception," the statement said.

A diving operation was conducted by the ICG team in the probable area and a consignment of 17.74 kg of gold was recovered from the sea bed.

The fishing boat alongwith 3 crew have been handed over to Coastal Security Group, Mandapam for further legal action. (ANI)

