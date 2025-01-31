New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is poised to achieve its target force levels of 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft by 2030, solidifying its position as one of the world's premier Coast Guard services, an official press release by the ICGT stated.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is set to commemorate its 49th Raising Day on Feb 1, 2025, marking nearly five decades of dedicated service to the nation.

From its humble beginnings in 1977, with just seven surface platforms, the ICG has grown into a formidable force, now comprising 151 ships and 76 aircrafts.

With its motto "Vayam Rakshamah", (We Protect), the ICG has consistently ensured the safety and security of India's maritime zones. Since its inception, the service has saved over 11,730 lives, including 169 in the past year alone, translating to the extraordinary achievement of saving one life every second day. This unwavering commitment highlights ICG's vital role in safeguarding seafarers, fishermen, and vessels across the vast 4.6 million sq-km, Indian Search and Rescue Region.

ICG maintains round-the-clock vigilance, deploying 55 to 60 surface platforms and 10 to 12 aircraft daily to monitor and protect India's vast maritime domain. This persistent presence ensures secure sea lanes for maritime transportation and supports sustainable progress in India's blue economy.

In addition to search and rescue operations, the ICG has played a pivotal role in preventing and combating illegal activities at sea. The service has seized contraband worth Rs 52,560.96 crores, including a record seizure of 6,016 kg of narcotics in a single catch in the Andaman Sea. The ICG's disaster response capabilities are also a testament to its strength and resolve, with notable operations such as rescue during Cyclone ASNA in Gujarat, flood rescue and relief in Gujarat and Wayanad, besides coordinating complex night-time medical evacuation operations.

The ICG's proactive approach extends to marine environment protection, as the designated authority for oil spill response in Indian waters. The ICG has also led key national exercises, including the National Pollution Response Exercise, a series of Regional and state-level exercises, further enhancing its preparedness.

In line with the Government of India's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the ICG organized the International Coastal Cleanup Day 2024 on September 21, 2024, mobilizing efforts across coastal states and Union Territories to promote cleanliness and environmental stewardship.

The ICG's commitment to self-reliance and modernization is evident through its continued embrace of indigenous capabilities. Under the Make in India initiative, Contracts have been signed for state-of-the-art air cushion vehicles, advanced communication systems new generation patrol vessels and helicopters. Approvals have been granted for the procurement of Multi-Mission Maritime Aircraft, Dorniers, and additional helicopters, enhancing the ICG's ability to respond to emerging maritime threats.

ICG has partnered with leading Indian manufacturers for indigenous shipbuilding, ensuring the use of the highest quality materials for maritime safety and security. Additionally, as part of its infrastructure development, more than 1000 meters of jetty is under construction.

Embracing technological advancements, the ICG has launched the Automation of Service Healthcare Administration (ASHA) app to streamline medical examinations and e-health records for personnel. The foundation has also been laid for the Tier-III Data Centre as part of its Digital Coast Guard initiative, enhancing its technological infrastructure.

The establishment of new facilities such as the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Chennai, and the Coast Guard Air Enclave in Puducherry, further strengthens ICG's response capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region.

The personnel of ICG remain its most invaluable asset, consistently displaying courage, dedication, and pride in their service. Their resilience forms the backbone of the ICG's operational success, ensuring continuous maritime security and protection for the nation.

On the occasion of the 49th Raising Day, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defence Minister have extended their heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Coast Guard, recognizing its remarkable achievements and the significant role it plays in safeguarding India's maritime interests. (ANI)

