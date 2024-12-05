'Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 5 (ANI): In a display of prompt and coordinated action, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 12 crew members of the sunken Indian vessel MSV Al Piranpir from the North Arabian Sea on December 4. This humanitarian search and rescue mission saw close collaboration between the Indian Coast Guard and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), with both nations' Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) maintaining continuous communication throughout the operation, Defence wing said in a press release.

The mechanized sailing vessel (Dhow) Al Piranpir, which had departed from Porbandar enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran, reportedly sank in the morning hours of December 4 due to rough seas and flooding. The distress call was received by ICG's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai, which promptly alerted ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) in Gandhinagar. ICG Ship Sarthak was immediately diverted to the reported location. MRCC Pakistan was also contacted to alert mariners in the area, and their assistance was swiftly provided.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Toddler Visiting Government Hospital With Parents in Parel Molested by Labourer, Accused Arrested.

"The vessel sank on 04 Dec 24 however, the crew had abandoned ship on a dinghy. This humanitarian mission saw close collaboration between ICG and Pak MSA, with both nations' MRCCs maintaining coordination throughout the operation and Pak MSA aircraft assisting in search of survivors," the Coast Guard said in a post on X.

ICGS Sarthak deployed for forward area patrolling, proceeded at maximum speed to the probable location and conducted an extensive search operation. The 12 crew members, who had abandoned their vessel and taken refuge in a small dinghy, were located, and rescued approximately 270 km west of Dwarka, within Pakistan's Search and Rescue Region. The search for survivors was supported by a Pakistan MSA aircraft and the merchant ship MV Cosco Glory.

Also Read | Who Is Amruta Fadnavis? All About Wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis As He Takes Oath for 3rd Time.

The Indian Coast Guard's prompt and coordinated response underscores its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives at sea. This daring rescue operation showcases the ICG's capabilities and readiness to address maritime emergencies in the region.

The rescued crew members were examined by the medical team onboard ICGS Sarthak and were reported to be in good health. They are being transported back to Porbandar Harbour, Gujarat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)